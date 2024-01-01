Danny Masterson moved to maximum-security prison

Deemed a flight risk, Danny Masterson has been officially transferred to a secure facility.

The former That ’70s Show actor has been moved to a high-security prison facility, one week after a California judge denied him bail pending appeal.

Corcoran State Prison is reserved "for the most violent and dangerous male offenders", according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It previously housed infamous mass murderer and cult leader, Charles Manson until his death in 2017.

Masterson, 47, was convicted in September of the 2003 rapes of two women, and was subsequently given a 30-years-to-life sentence for the offences.

He had applied for bail pending his appeal against the conviction, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo deemed him a flight risk, stating she believed Masterson would have "every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.”

Should his upcoming appeal be unsuccessful, Masterson will be eligible for parole in July 2042 – he will be 66 years old. However, the judge in his rape trial noted it’s possible he will never be released.

"If defendant's conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life,” she explained.