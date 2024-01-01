Drew Barrymore reveals advice from George Clooney: ‘He saved me’

Drew Barrymore says George Clooney helped her with an ‘intimate’ issue.

The actress and talk-show host explained she learned a lot from George when they worked together on the 2002 comedy thriller, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

“So, George Clooney,” Drew recalled on the set of her programme, The Drew Barrymore Show.

“As an actor, I loved working with him. He saved me from doing things that I don’t think were serving me as an actor.”

George’s advice? Drew needed to learn to make eye contact while shooting scenes with other actors.

“He would say, ‘You never keep eye contact with people in a scene,’” Drew revealed.

“I’m like, ‘Well, ’cause it’s so intimate,’” she went on.

“Should we make out while we’re at it? Like, eye contact is insane.”

However, while she initially found the idea confronting, Drew went on to say George’s unofficial acting masterclass changed not only her acting, but her off-screen life as well.

“It’s a very big deal in life, eye contact, and I almost feel like it’s a little invasive so I sort of shy away from it,” she revealed.

“But George helped me realise I should not do that.”