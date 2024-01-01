James Gunn reveals Superman: Legacy is 'about to start production'

James Gunn has revealed his next movie, Superman: Legacy, is "about to start production".

The Guardians of the Galaxy director shared the update as he marked one year since he and Peter Safran unveiled their film and TV slate after becoming the heads of DC Studios.

"One year ago today Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time - thanks to all of you for the support you've given us throughout the year," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night. "Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!!"

Superman: Legacy, written and directed by Gunn, will be the first film in the new DC Universe. It stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane respectively, alongside Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion and Skyler Gisondo.

Milly Alcock is also rumoured to be making her debut as Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in that movie, which is due out in April 2025, before leading her own film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Gunn and Safran's film slate also includes The Authority, The Brave and the Bold and Swamp Thing.

Creature Commandos, featuring the voices of Viola Davis, Frank Grillo and David Harbour, is an adult animated TV series that is due to be released later this year.