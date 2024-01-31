Nominees Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce lead guests at Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party

Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce celebrated their EE Rising Star Award nominations at a party in London on Wednesday (31.01.24).

The 'Talk to Me' star and the 'How to Have Sex' actress are in the running for the prestigious accolade alongside Ayo Edibiri, Phoebe Dynevor and Jacob Elordi, and ahead of the EE BAFTA Awards later this month, they came together with a host of famous faces at Pavyllon London and Bar Antoine at the Four Seasons Hotel Park Lane for the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party.

Other guests at the bash included 2020 EE Rising star winner Michael Ward, singer Paloma Faith, Emily Atack - who showed off her blossoming baby bump - Big Zuu, Kaya Scodelario, Ed McVey, newly-engaged Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, and presenter Vernon Kaye and his 19-year-old daughter Phoebe.

Entertainment came in the form of DJ sets from the likes of Phoenix Brown, Becky Tong, Sarah Story and Manny Norte, while canapes were created at a live kitchen counter and enjoyed by the guests as they tucked into specially-crafted drinks created with sponsor Don Julio Tequila, and BAFTA’s official partners Taittinger, Woodford Reserve and Villa Maria.

Each of the Rising Star nominees had a cocktail named after them, including Phoebe’s Coconut Concoction, Sophie’s Sparkling Serenade,

The Saltburn Margarita, Ayo’s Paloma Dream, and Mia’s Oasis Delight.

Mia previously revealed that she was on a busy train when she discovered that she had been nominated for the award.

The 26-year-old star told BANG Showbiz and other media at the event: "I was on a train and I had to keep it a secret. It was a rush hour train and I was like, 'Okay, okay, I can't repeat this but thank you so much.'

"And then I rang my mum and was like, 'Ok mum I can't say what it is but something exciting is happening.'"

Meanwhile, Sophie explained that she knew something important was happening when her "entire team" were on the call revealing the news.

She recalled: "I was also on a train in New York. When you got on a call and your entire team is on the call, you know that it's something big."

To discover who will win the 2024 EE Rising Star Award - the evening's only publicly-voted award - tune in to the EE BAFTA Film Awards on 18 February.