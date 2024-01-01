Margot Robbie interrupts stag do to chat about Barbie

Margot Robbie has revealed how she interrupted a stag do to join in their debate about Barbie.

The actress has recalled how she overheard a group of men discussing the hit movie - and went over to join in.

Margot was enjoying a night out at a remote Scottish pub when she realised the men on the table next to her were talking about the acclaimed film.

"I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie - not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them," she told an audience during a special screening of Barbie organised by actors' union SAG-AFTRA.

"One guy was like, 'Dude, it is a cultural moment, don't you want to be a part of culture?' And the other guy was like, 'I'll never see it,' and by the end he did want to see it. It was a whole thing," she said. "I went to their table and I went 'Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie.' It was very funny, they lost it. It took a full minute for them to realise and I was practically out the door and they went 'Ohhhh'."

Barbie is nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars but Margot was not nominated in the Best Actress Category, sparking outrage across social media platforms.