Halle Bailey reveals boyfriend DDG chose their baby's name

Halle Bailey has revealed boyfriend DDG chose their newborn son's name.

The couple's first child, Halo, was born in December.

Halle has spoken for the first time about how they chose the unusual moniker.

"It was actually my boyfriend's idea," she told People magazine. "He's the one who came up with his name. We just agreed, and we loved it. I love the name Halo."

The 23-year old also opened up about how she's dealing with becoming a mum for the first time.

"It's so exciting, this new role for me," she said. "I'm obsessed with my baby boy. He's the sweetest angel in the world. It's really helping me as I go into this new journey, because I've never done this before. I'm discovering so many different things about myself. It's like a dream come true."

The Little Mermaid actress and DDG, 26, have been dating for two years. They had previously come under fire for keeping Halle's pregnancy a secret until Halo was born.

Halle defended their decision, saying "I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?"