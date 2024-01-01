Tiffany Haddish escapes jail time with DUI plea

Tiffany Haddish has avoided jail time after pleading "no contest" to reckless driving.

Her plea meant the other charges against her - including one for driving under the influence of alcohol - have been dropped, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The comedian was placed on summary probation for one year and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service. She was also ordered to complete the “Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Victim Impact Program” and the “HAM (Hospital and Morgue) Program.

The Girls Trip star was arrested in November after police found her car stopped in the middle of busy road, Beverly Drive, in Beverly Hills, at 5.45am. She was reportedly slumped over the wheel of her car while the engine was still running.

The same thing had happened almost two years previously while she was in Atlanta, Georgia.

In December she told fans she was ready to turn over a new leaf.

"I am ready for my next chapter in life," she wrote on Instagram as she marked her 44th birthday. "I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns."