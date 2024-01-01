Julia Fox to host and produce design competition series

Julia Fox is set to host and produce a new design competition series.

The Uncut Gems star will produce and co-host a new fashion competition on E! called OMG Fashun with celebrity stylist Law Roach.

In each episode, three contestants will be challenged to "create a boundary-breaking look born of Fox's beautifully bold brain using materials and techniques that would make fashion's so-called gatekeepers squirm".

A winner will be chosen each week by Fox, Roach and a third expert guest judge. In addition to a $10,000 (£7,800) cash prize, the winner's garment will be modelled by Fox.

"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasising sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," said Fox, 34, in a statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around."

Fox is known for shocking fans with her bold fashion statements, while Roach styles stars such as Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion.

OMG Fashun will premiere with two episodes on 6 May.