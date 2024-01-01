Emma Stone tears up after fan reveals she helped him through school

Emma Stone teared up after a fan revealed that she helped him get through school during a Q&A on Thursday.

The 35-year-old actress became emotional during a Q&A session in London when a fan told her that he used to watch her old Saturday Night Live sketches when he felt lonely.

"I have been watching your career for the last 12 years. I love Poor Things, I have watched it six times," the fan said from the audience.

Emma most recently starred as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' film Poor Things. The actress won a Golden Globe for her performance and a second for producing the film. She is also nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

"I have really fell (sic) in love with your heart, your confidence, your wicked strength, your advocacy for mental health and awareness," the fan continued. "Growing up as one of the very few autistic kids in school, I felt lonely and unable to make friends during recess I would sneak inside a computer room to watch your old SNL sketches."

He added, "You mentioned on a few occasions that you felt insecure when you didn't graduate high school and didn't go to college, but I enjoyed the comfort and the safety that you brought me during those years."

The La La Land star began to cry before getting down from the stage and hugging the fan, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

Emma told him, "That was so sweet," before they shared a second hug.

Once she returned to the stage, she joked that the fan had set the bar high for the rest of the Q&A.