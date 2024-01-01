Sterling K. Brown knows he's not going to win Best Supporting Actor Oscar

Sterling K. Brown is certain he's not going to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar this year.

The This Is Us actor is confident Robert Downey Jr. will be the one collecting that Academy Award during the ceremony on 10 March.

"There's no losing yet. It will happen in its own good time. But I know I am not going to win, and I am totally fine with that. Robert Downey Jr. is going to win, and he is incredibly deserving," he said on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

Brown, who was nominated for his performance in American Fiction, went on to insist he is just happy to be attending the ceremony as a nominee alongside Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer, Barbie's Ryan Gosling, Killers of the Flower Moon's Robert De Niro and Poor Things star Mark Ruffalo.

"The fact that I get to be nominated along with him, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo is incredible, I am just happy to be in the room," he stated.

Brown sat on Norton's sofa alongside fellow Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, who is up for Best Actor for Rustin.

The Euphoria star revealed that his husband Raúl Domingo had a much more dramatic reaction to his nomination than he did.

"I was cleaning the bathroom to distract myself when I got a text from my manager," he said of nominations day. "When my husband heard the news on the TV he bursts into tears and laid on the floor and I thought, 'I guess that was what I should have done.' I didn't know what to do because I was so shocked."

Domingo's fellow Best Actor nominees include Brown's American Fiction co-star Jeffrey Wright, Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, Maestro's Bradley Cooper and Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 10 March.