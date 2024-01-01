Phoebe Dynevor admits she finds awards shows 'terrifying'

Phoebe Dynevor has admitted she finds awards shows "terrifying".

In an interview with Elle published on Friday, the British actress opened up about suffering from imposter syndrome.

"I find awards shows terrifying - imposter syndrome is a real thing," Phoebe, 28, admitted. "They're really scary but also very exciting because you're in a room full of incredible people."

The Bridgerton star - who is nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at this year's BAFTAs - revealed she has already started planning her outfit for the ceremony, which takes place at London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on 18 February.

"I'm already planning my outfit for the BAFTAs. I work with Louis Vuitton and I have two dresses to choose from," Phoebe said. " I'll take my mum as my plus one. I want to be present and soak it all up because that moment will never happen again."

She added, "I'm the type of person who doesn't believe that I'll win so I probably won't write a speech and then I'll have to wing it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe revealed the best piece of advice she received from her mother, Sally Dynevor, who has starred in ITV soap opera Coronation Street since 1986.

"My mum's best advice has been to just enjoy it all," the Fair Play star recalled. "There was a certain point with Bridgerton where I was over-analysing everything and my mum told me to just embrace it all, and not to be terrified of it."

Phoebe starred as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton between 2020 and 2022.