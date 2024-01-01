Arnold Schwarzenegger leads tributes to Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers' former co-stars have taken to social media to express their sadness at his death.

A-listers have posted moving tributes to the late Carl Weathers, who passed away in his sleep this week, aged 76.

The professional football player-turned-actor had worked with many of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the course of his career, which spanned more than 50 years.

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person,” Arnold Schwarzenegger, who worked with Weathers on the 1987 movie Predator, wrote in a heartfelt commemoration.

“We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him - on set and off - was pure joy.

“He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family.”

Adam Sandler, who worked with Weathers on 1996’s Happy Gilmore and 2000’s Little Nicky, was similarly effusive in a poignant Instagram post.

“A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell,” Sandler wrote.

“Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”