Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform 'Murder on the Dancefloor' at BAFTA Film Awards





BAFTA has announced that iconic British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor, will perform her 2001 smash-hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards.



“Murder on the Dancefloor” as featured in British film Saltburn written, directed and produced by Emerald Fennell became one of the most talked about moments in cinema this year and a viral sensation, taking the song back into the international music charts 22 years after the first release of the song.



The pop dancefloor classic has seen a huge resurgence - old and new fans are streaming the track which is being used as a trending audio for millions of videos on Instagram and TikTok, and continues to mark new achievements on Spotify, YouTube and TikTok globally alongside newfound success in America, where it entered the Billboard Top 100 for the first time and continues to climb.



The UK'S biggest night in film hosted by David Tennant takes place at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on 18 February where Sophie Ellis-Bextor will take to the stage to perform live during the ceremony. Offering audiences at home an unmissable night of entertainment the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards will broadcast on BBC One, and iPlayer, and on BritBox International in USA, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and South Africa, as well as BBC Australia and Britbox in Australia, NOVA Bulgaria, NOVA Greece, Turner Spain, and Canal Plus. With more territories to be confirmed.



Other musical acts, to be announced.



Follow the action via #EEBAFTAs.