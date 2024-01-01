Aubrey Joseph reveals why he would have done Bosco movie 'for free'

Aubrey Joseph would have starred in 'Bosco' "for free".

The 26-year-old actor stars as real-life former convict Quawntay 'Bosco' Adams - who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attempted possession of marijuana but managed to escape with the help of a woman he met through a lonely-hearts ad - and admitted his job was made a lot "easier" because the pair of them spent a lot of time together on set.

He told MovieWeb: "He was there every single day. That made my job a lot easier. On the first day, I felt like I was not necessarily doing the job; I felt like I was doing something that I would have done for free.

"And it was really just to tell my brother's story because I know he was sitting behind a monitor and watching it go down... So you want to do everything in your power to make it feel as real as possible but also do it justice."

The film also stars Nikki Blonksy - who is best known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 musical film adaptation of Broadway hit 'Hairspray' - as Tammy and is directed and written by Nicholas Manuel Pino, who noted that Bosco had been "involved" in the whole process of making the film from the start, even when he was still in prison.

He said: "Even during our development process, he was involved, even while he was still in prison. Aubrey and I were talking to him 15 minutes at a time when he was able to call us... It's not a guy who's been dead for 100 years like Napoleon, you know? It's a guy who's right here."

'Bosco' is available to stream now on Peacock.