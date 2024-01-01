Da'Vine Joy Randolph recalls sweet encounter with Emily Blunt

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has recalled a sweet encounter with Emily Blunt.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the actress detailed one of her most surreal moments following the enormous success of her latest film, The Holdovers.

"You're just seeing very famous people every weekend, and you're like, 'Oh, there's so and so.' It's bizarre. And then if they come up to you and give you a compliment? It's just so weird," Da'Vine told the publication. "Like I went to a party last week and Emily Blunt was there. She's been very kind and sweet and vocal about the film. She texts me - it's crazy. I'm texting Emily Blunt."

The 37-year-old star then revealed the Oppenheimer actress had been complimentary about her to Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

"And she and The Rock did that Disney movie together, so she introduced me to him," Da'Vine recalled. "He was like, 'I haven't seen The Holdovers yet, but Emily raves about you.' And I'm like, 'What?' Not only is Emily aware of me but she's spoken about me to this man? And he's here talking to me? I'm deceased."

So far, the actress has won a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in The Holdovers. She has also been nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA and a SAG Award for the role.