Alan Ritchson details 'brutal' Reacher fight scene

Alan Ritchson has detailed a "brutal" fight scene from his TV series Reacher.

During an interview with GQ, the 41-year-old actor recalled his favourite fight scene from the action series.

"There's one fight that sticks out in my mind because it was brutal," Alan told the publication. "In season one (the penultimate episode, Reacher Said Nothing), I'm fighting a guy with a crowbar and he like cracks a vase over my head and we end up in the pool, and he's choking me out with a crowbar and I see a gun that has fallen in the bottom of the pool and I shoot him from behind my back, right? That fight took so much out of me!"

The actor explained that the fight scene involved an actor hitting him in the head with a vase which was made out of sugar to supposedly cause less damage - but it didn't work.

"I had a beanie on and when I got cracked in the head with a vase... Look, it was a sugar vase and I said to the guy to just f**king rock me with that thing, man," Alan recalled. "It looked really cool. It shatters and I'm like... I feel it. I am dazed. We finish the sequence and I take my beanie off and there is blood everywhere."

The Fast X actor added, "I told the stunt guys and was like, 'Dude, that was a sugar vase?' and they go, 'Oh yeah, the sugar vase doesn't help at all.'"

Alan noted that his kids, Calem, Edan and Amory, thought the scene was "pretty cool".

He plays the titular character Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman, in the Prime Video hit show.

The character was previously portrayed by Tom Cruise in 2012's Jack Reacher and 2016's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.