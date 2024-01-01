King Charles waves to royal fans as he attends Sunday church service

King Charles III waved and smiled on Sunday as he was seen in public for the first time since his hospital stay.

The British monarch appeared in good spirits as he walked to a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday morning.

Charles wore a camel coloured coat and carried an umbrella as he was joined by his wife Queen Camilla for the outing to the Sandringham Estate Chapel in Norfolk.

Queen Camilla,76, smiled at royal fans as she kept warm in a long navy coat, wide-brimmed fur hat and light blue scarf.

The Rev Canon Paul Williams was clearly pleased to see the King and warmly shook him by the hand as he greeted the royal couple outside the church.

King Charles recently spent three nights at The London Clinic while he received treatment for a benign enlarged prostate. He was discharged on Monday, with Camilla later revealing that the 75-year-old royal was recovering well.

"He's getting on, doing his best," she said on Wednesday.

After the Sunday service, which lasted an hour, King Charles showed no signs of fatigue as he and Queen Camilla walked back to Sandringham House.

King Charles' daughter-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was also discharged from the London Clinic this week.

She spent almost two weeks at the medical facility after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery.