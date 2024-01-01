Leonardo DiCaprio 'teased for leafing through Victoria's Secret catalogue on set'

Leonardo DiCaprio was once teased for looking through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue on a movie set.

Director Edward Zwick has recalled the hilarious incident in his new book Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.

Zwick revealed DiCaprio, who has been romantically linked to a series of Victoria’s Secret models including Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Gigi Hadid, Eva Herzigova and Helena Christensen, was caught leafing through a lingerie catalogue on the set of 2006 movie Blood Diamond.

“It seems Leo was currently between gorgeous girlfriends,” Zwick wrote in the book. “One morning I walked into the make-up trailer as I often did to discuss the day’s work with him.

“I found him in the chair waiting for his turn and noticed he was paging through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue.”

As Zwick jokingly challenged DiCaprio to explain his choice of reading material, the heartthrob’s co-star Jennifer Connelly joined the conversation.

“‘What are you doing?’ I asked. Connelly was in the chair beside him,” Zwick wrote. “Without even looking over, she said, ‘Shopping’.”

As he shared the memory, Zwick described DiCaprio as “terrific” and recalled the fantastic bond he shared with his co-stars including Connelly and Djimon Hounsou.

Zwick revealed he could only remember “one instance of even the mildest misbehaviour”, before he added: “It’s more a testament to their camaraderie than anything else”.

Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood is released later this month.