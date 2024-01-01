'I'm gonna be strong enough': Jeremy Renner determined to make Marvel return

Jeremy Renner will be "strong enough" to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 53-year-old actor suffered serious injuries after being run over by his own snowplow at his Nevada home in January 2023 but is determined to honour those who supported him during the horrific ordeal by reprising his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

Asked about a return to the part, Jeremy told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready.

"All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

Jeremy spent more than two weeks in hospital after breaking more than 30 bones in the accident and is going to prioritise "health and wellness" for the rest of his life.

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' star said: "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running (more)... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.

"It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

Jeremy recently explained that the incident has altered his view on the cycle of life and has left him "kind of excited" about dying.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden', he said: "I was never afraid, mind you, of death prior. Now, I'm really not afraid of it. Now, I'm double downing. Yes, certainly not afraid of it.

"Now, I'm kind of excited for it. To be honest, it's what life really is.

"This rock that we're spinning on and this body and this language that we're speaking and all these feelings and emotions and conflict is all... meaningless in the scheme of things."