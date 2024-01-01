Malin Åkerman to co-host 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Malin Åkerman is set to co-host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in her native Sweden.

The Watchmen actress will present the annual music competition in Malmö alongside Swedish comedian, dancer and actress Petra Mede, who returns to host the show for the third time.

"I can't really describe my feelings about this," The Heartbreak Kid star said in a statement. "I am very excited and a little nervous, but in a positive way. I have always liked Eurovision and to be a part of this fantastic show together with Petra is a dream come true. Additionally, Petra is one of the funniest women I've ever met."

The Petra Mede Show star added, "Imagine getting the chance to host Eurovision once again! It's such an incredible honour. After first hosting it alone and then together with the delightful Mans Zelmerlöw by my side, I am now really looking forward to working with Malin. We don't know each other from before, but we have met a couple of times now, and I'm already completely sold. It's going to be a joy to work with her!"

Mede first hosted the show solo in 2013, before teaming up with Swedish pop star Mans Zelmerlöw to front the competition in 2016.

Åkerman was born in Stockholm and her family relocated to Canada when she was a child. Her father moved back years later and he currently resides in Falsterbo.

Together, Åkerman and Mede will present three live broadcasts - the semi-finals on 7 and 9 May and the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May.