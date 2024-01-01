King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the cancer was discovered when the British monarch underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate in late January.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement reads.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The spokesperson did not specify the type of cancer.

The King was released from The London Clinic last Monday after spending three nights in the private hospital following a corrective procedure for his benign prostate enlargement.

He was seen in public for the first time since his hospitalisation on Sunday, when he attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. He seemed in good spirits as he waved to onlookers.

The statement continues, "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."