Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy expecting their third child

Dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are going to be parents of three.

The Dancing with the Stars professionals are expecting their third child just seven months after welcoming their second son Rio.

"We Are Having A Baby," they announced on Instagram on Monday. "Yes we know...we just had a baby... haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"

In the accompanying video, Peta hinted at her pregnancy news during a FaceTime call with Maksim by eating a pickle, saying she felt nauseous and that they needed a bigger house, and making two bottles of baby milk. When Maksim asked why she was doing two bottles, she presented the pregnancy test to him.

Peta, 37, added in the caption, "Surpising (sic) @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious. It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him (laughing emoji) and when he wasn't catching on we all couldn't stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the 'I'm so sick story' the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks."

Peta and Maksim, who got married in 2017, are already parents to sons Shai, seven, and Rio, who was born in June 2023.