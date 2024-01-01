Ice-T is desperate for his co-stars to hook up

Ice-T wants nothing more than some lovin’ between Benson and Stabler.

The rapper and actor, who has starred on Law & Order: SVU since its second season in 2000, spilled all during a photoshoot to mark the hit cop show’s 25th anniversary on air.

After more than two decades of watching the sexual tension between his co-stars’ characters build, Ice-T is ready for the pair to just get together, already.

He told Entertainment Weekly he wants nothing more than for Olivia Benson and Chris Stabler, played by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni respectively, to finally give into the passionate romance he believes they should be sharing.

“(On) my social media, people think this show's real,” Ice-T, 65, explained, adding the show creator Dick Wolf is the man in charge.

“They’re like, 'Yo, tell Chris to come back.' I'm like, 'I'm not Dick Wolf. I can't tell Chris just to come... that's not how it works!'” he said.

"But yeah, I'm waiting. Fans are waiting. My fans are like, 'Tell Mariska to go over to OC and give Chris some lovin'.”

Sadly for Ice-T’s dreams, it seems they may go unfulfilled – at least, for now.

In the show’s most recent season the pair came close to a kiss, but both pulled away, with Mariska’s character admitting, "I want to, but I can’t."