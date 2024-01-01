Taylor Swift reveals full tracklist for her new album

Taylor Swift has shared all the song titles from The Tortured Poets Department.

The Midnights singer, fresh off the high of announcing her new album during her 13th-ever Grammys acceptance speech on Sunday, has dropped the full tracklist for her new record.

With featured artists including Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, the album will have 16 tracks, while vinyl, CD and cassette editions will feature a bonus song titled The Manuscript.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor joked, as she accepted the gong for Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys.

After thanking her fans, Taylor added she was ready to share,“a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th.”

The full album tracklist is:

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript