Steph Curry reveals he’s godfather to Lindsay Lohan’s son

Steph Curry gave Lindsay Lohan an adorable gift for her new baby, Luai.

The basketball legend had not publicised his relationship to the new family, but Lindsay’s recent Instagram post revealed Steph is, in fact, her son’s godfather.

Featuring a photo of one of Steph’s Golden State Warriors jerseys, the post was quite the revelation: not only did the jersey have Steph’s autograph on it, but it also included the words, “To Luai” and “Your godparents love you!”

Steph, 35, gifted the jersey to Lindsay, 37, and her husband Bader Shammas when they came along to a Warriors game to support the team.

Lindsay’s connection with the Curry family arose after she and Steph’s wife, Ayesha, worked together on the upcoming Netflix movie, Irish Wish.

Luai was born in 2023, with Lindsay’s reps confirming the news in July.

Lindsay and Bader are raising their son in Dubai, with the actress telling Allure magazine she found the city far more peaceful than her hometown, New York.

“I guess you would say it happened organically,” Lohan said. “Dubai gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.”