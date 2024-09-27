Kevin Greutert returning for Saw XI

Kevin Greutert is returning to direct 'Saw XI'.

The 58-year-old filmmaker - who was at the helm of last year's horror blockbuster 'Saw X' - has worked on every film in the franchise, whether it's as an editor, director or executive producer.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Greutert will direct his fourth film in the iconic series, having also taken charge of 2009's 'Saw VI' and 'Saw: The Final Chapter' the following year.

The next instalment is set to drop on September 27, 2024, but it's not thought that 'Saw X' writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger will be back to pen the new screenplay.

The last movie saw Tobin Bell return as iconic killer Jigsaw, AKA John Kraymer, alongside Shawnee Smith reprising her role as his apprentice Amanda Young.

Reflecting on its success and the positive reaction from fans, Greutert told The Hollywood Reporter: "We took a risk by really fleshing out John Kramer’s character.

"It’s contrary to the 'Jaws' and 'Alien' wisdom that the less you see of your monster, the better.

"If this movie had a chance, it was going to be by going deep into John Kramer."

It's unclear what direction the new film will take after 'Saw X' took place between the first and second movies.

Back in November, Greutert opened up on the possibility of a sequel and admitted there were already some ideas for a potential storyline.

He told 'The Director's Cut - A DGA Podcast': "There's a version that picks up immediately where this one leaves off, but it's way too early to tell."

However, he explained to The Hollywood Reporter the previous month: “We’ll just have to see what the future of 'Saw' is.

"There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there’s no obvious one coming out of this film.

"I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never.”