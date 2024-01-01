Matthew Vaughn teases upcoming movie musical

Matthew Vaughn has described his upcoming musical movie project as "Kick-Ass meets Wizard of Oz".

During Monday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Argylle director was asked whether he would consider helming a musical movie.

"I'm working on one now," Vaughn revealed. "I was using some of these moments (from Argylle) to see, 'Could I do it right?' and, 'Did I enjoy doing it?' which I did. And yeah, I mean, I've always loved music."

Though Vaughn "always said (he) wanted to do a musical", the Kick-Ass director "couldn't find anything" suitable to adapt.

"I didn't want to do a remake of a musical because I thought - especially because I was offered to do Oliver - how do you improve on that?" he explained. "So (La La Land writer/director) Damien Chazelle sent me the script of this musical."

Describing the script as "Kick-Ass meets Wizard of Oz", Matthew gushed, "It's really, really different, and it's fresh, and it excites me because I'm out of my comfort zone. I'm looking forward to trying to make a musical."

The Kingsman: The Secret Service director added that he "loved musicals" as a kid because his mum used to drag him along to shows such as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Cats.

"(They) had great stories but really belter songs," he said. "So I sort of just learned all this by osmosis."

Vaughn appeared on the podcast with Henry Cavill to promote their new film Argylle, which features music and dance sequences.