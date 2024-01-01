Mandy Moore reveals marriage to Ryan Adams left her in a 'empty, isolated place'

Mandy Moore has spoken about her first marriage, admitting it was "obviously not the right situation."

The This Is Us star married her first husband, Ryan Adams, in 2009 and they split six years later.

Speaking on the Dinners with Me podcast, she reflected on the marriage being a direct response to her parents splitting up.

"I was heartbroken," she said, adding that at the time she felt it “a perfectly appropriate time to get married and focus on this very personal, quiet chapter in my life."

However, the marriage didn't turn out to be the balm she was hoping for. "I believed that I found myself in a relationship with somebody that I was like, ‘Oh, I can make a family with this person for this person. And it just was obviously not the right situation by any means....It just left me in a really hollow, empty, isolated place."

Mandy, 39, married Taylor Goldsmith in 2018 and the pair share two sons, Gus, two, and Ozzie, five months.

“It’s so weird because I think back to that chapter, and it almost feels like it was someone else entirely that it happened to because I’m in such a different place in my life,” she said. “How did I ever do that? How did I ever find myself in that place where I allowed myself to be treated that way that I viewed myself that way?”

In 2019, Mandy and six other women came forward to accuse Ryan of being manipulative, controlling, and obsessive. She told the New York Times her ex-husband was “psychologically abusive” and “his controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s."