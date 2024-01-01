Carey Mulligan believes actors who claim they don't care about awards are '100% lying'

Carey Mulligan has slammed actors who claim "awards don't matter".

The Saltburn star has spoken out against those in the industry who downplay the importance of awards.

"(Being nominated) is just the coolest thing. Because it’s from your peers,” she said in an interview with The Times. “It’s wicked. And the thousands (literally) of actors that I’ve met who say that awards don’t matter and that it’s the work that counts? They are 100% lying.”

Carey, 38, is nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role as Felicia Montealegre in Maestro. She stars opposite Bradley Cooper, who also directed the Leonard Bernstein biopic.

Bradley has been nominated for Best Actor for his role, and the film is also up for the Best Picture gong.

"For all the work that everybody put in, for many of us to be acknowledged, you know, it’s like very surreal," he told Deadline.

Maestro tells the story of the American conductor’s relationship with Costa Rica-born actress Felicia.

The couple's children have praised Carey for her performance.

“She’s incredible - especially as she didn’t have much material to study, just some YouTube clips of her TV work and our home movies," said Nina Bernstein. "I don’t know how she managed to capture our mum’s fragility, strength and vulnerability — all of those layers."