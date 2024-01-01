Gina Carano thanks Elon Musk for funding lawsuit against Disney

Gina Carano has thanked Elon Musk for funding her discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm.

The actress and former MMA fighter filed a lawsuit against the companies on Tuesday after being fired from the Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian in 2021 over a series of controversial posts on X/Twitter.

X/Twitter owner Musk is helping fund the complaint after promising to financially support those who had suffered alleged discrimination because of what they posted on the platform.

In a lengthy statement on the micro-blogging site, Carano wrote, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude & thank you to @ElonMusk & @X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light."

The actress, who played Carasynthia 'Cara' Dune in the show, claimed that she never compared Republicans to Jewish people during the Holocaust, and insisted she was the target of a smear campaign.

"The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time," she wrote. "My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me."

The 41-year-old insisted she should have been allowed to express her concerns about Covid-19 mandates and exercise her freedom of speech without repercussions.

"It has been difficult to move forward with the lies & labels stuck on me, backed & encouraged by the most powerful entertainment company in the world," she concluded her post. "I am grateful someone has come to my defense in such a powerful way & look forward to clearing my name."

Carano is seeking at least $75,000 (£59,000) and punitive damages, as well as a court order forcing Lucasfilm to recast her in the show.

In a statement, X's head of business operations Joe Benarroch said they were "proud" to support Carano's legal action.