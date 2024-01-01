Meryl Streep celebrates 40th anniversary of Sophie's Choice

Meryl Streep celebrated the 40th anniversary of her movie Sophie's Choice by reuniting with her co-stars Kevin Kline and Peter MacNicol at a special screening on Tuesday night.

The three-time Oscar winner reunited with her leading men, Kline and MacNicol, to host the screening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The event drew in a star-studded crowd, with the likes of Cate Blanchett, Ethan Hawke, Claire Danes, Uma Thurman, Pat Cleveland, Matthew Modine, Holland Taylor, and Sarita Choudhury posing for photographers before the screening.

Blanchett wore a striking black and grey denim blazer and matching trousers as she posed with her good friend Hawke.

Streep was also supported by her 32-year-old daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer, who is best known for The Gilded Age TV series.

Alan J. Pakula's 1982 film starred Streep as the titular Sophie, a Polish immigrant to America with a dark secret from her past. Kline made his feature acting debut as her lover Nathan while MacNicol, in his second film role, played younger writer Stingo.

Sophie's Choice was nominated for five Academy Awards, with Streep winning Best Actress. She won the same award again in 2012 for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.