Kumail Nanjiani went to counselling over negative Eternals reviews

Kumail Nanjiani started seeing a therapist over the bad reviews of his 2021 Marvel movie Eternals.



During an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the actor admitted he was "too aware" of the negative reviews during the global press tour for the superhero film.



"The reviews were bad, and I was too aware of it. I was reading every review and checking too much," he confessed. "It was really, really hard because Marvel thought that movie was going to be really, really well reviewed, so they lifted the embargo early and put it in some fancy movie festivals and they sent us on a big global tour to promote the movie right as the embargo lifted."



Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, featured a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harington. It was the worst-rated Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes until the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania last year.



"I think there was some weird soup in the atmosphere for why that movie got slammed so much, and I think not much of it has to do with the actual quality of the movie," Nanjiani continued. "It was really hard, and that was when I thought it was unfair to me and unfair to (my wife) Emily (V. Gordon), and I can't approach my work this way anymore. Some s**t has to change, so I started counselling. I still talk to my therapist about that."



The 45-year-old, who played Kingo in the film, revealed that he and his wife recently got dinner with an Eternals co-star and they all reflected on their shared experience.



"We were like, 'That was tough, wasn't it?' and he's like 'Yeah, that was really tough,' and I think we all went through something similar," he said.