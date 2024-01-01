Britney Spears claims she once made out with Ben Affleck

Did Britney Spears make out with Ben Affleck when she was a teenager?

The singer posted – then swiftly deleted – a throwback photo of the pair of them alongside songwriter Diane Warren, accompanied by a caption claiming she and Ben “made out” later the same day.

And while the pic wasn’t dated, internet sleuths noted Ben could be seen sporting a goatee – a facial-hair style he wore in 1999, the year Britney turned 18.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” Britney, 42, wrote.

“He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that’s crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl. Psss I actually forgot!”

Neither Britney nor Ben, 51, has commented on the post since its deletion.

The brief glimpse into Britney’s possible early dating life comes not long after she revealed in her memoir that she once had a fling with Colin Farrell, 47.

She described their encounter as so intense, it was like a “street fight”.

“Brawl is the only word for it,” Britney wrote in The Woman in Me, published in 2023.

“We were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.”