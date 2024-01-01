Nick Cave to score new Amy Winehouse biopic

Nick Cave has signed on to create the soundtrack for a movie about Amy Winehouse’s life.

The singer has already begun working on the musical score for Back to Black, which will tell the story of the late artist’s life, and death.

While the film itself will of course showcase Amy’s own songs, director Sam Taylor-Wood felt Nick and his longtime musical collaborator Warren Ellis were the perfect talent to create its backing music.

“Nick and Warren were the only musicians in my mind to score Back to Black,” Sam said in a media release for the production.

“Over the years, I’ve listened to everything they’ve composed and longed to realize the dream of working together.

“Their sensibility as well as understanding of this story has led to a profoundly deep and moving film score.”

Nick and Warren have form for scoring life stories – the creative duo previously wrote the soundtrack for Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde.

It’s understood they have currently completed roughly 30 minutes’ worth of music for the new movie.

Set for release on April 12 in the UK, Back to Black will chart the Amy’s rise to global music stardom, as well as looking at her troubled marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil.

Marisa Abela, previously seen in the TV series Industry, and COBRA, will play Amy. Jack O’Connell, most famous for his role as James Cook in the TV series Skins, will play Blake.