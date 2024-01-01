Jenna Ortega 'comfortable and sure' about filming sex scenes with 52-year-old Martin Freeman

Jenna Ortega was "sure of what she wanted to do" for her X-rated sex scene with Martin Freeman in new movie.

The 21-year-old plays an 18-year-old student in Miller's Girl, and Martin, 52, plays her teacher.

Although viewers called out the scene as being "gross", the intimacy coordinator on set, Kristina Arjona, has told how Jenna was involved in decisions about the curation of the racy moments.

"There were many, many people throughout this process, engaging with (Jenna) to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," she told the Daily Mail.

Kristina said.

"I'm hyper-aware of both my talent and making sure that we're consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed. And again, making sure - especially with someone who's significantly younger - that they are giving continuous consent."

The film was written by Jade Halley Bartlet as a play in 2011, and is about a failed writer who ends up being a teacher. When he spots talent in one of his students he risks his career and marriage to help her succeed.

Jade spent years trying to make it into a film, and in 2016 it earned a spot on on the Black List; a platform designed to showcase unproduced screenplays and help them make it to the big screen. It was released on 26 January.