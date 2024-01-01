Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. 'getting serious'

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are "getting serious" about each other.



The rumoured couple have been navigating their relationship carefully because "Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kim's, a source told US Weekly.



Odell, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, is "low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” according to the source.



However, the pair are “trying to figure out the next steps," so they can make their pairing work.



Kim, 43, and the NFL star, 31, were first linked in September, with friends confirming they'd been "hanging out casually."



They were spotted together at a party in November, before they were both seen at Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party last Friday, in matching all-black attire.



It's unclear if the couple left the party together.



Odell split from his previous girlfriend, Lauren Wood, at the beginning of 2023. Kim hasn't been publicly linked with anyone since splitting with Pete Davidson in August 2022.