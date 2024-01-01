Martha Stewart shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Martha Stewart has told how she 'doesn't want to look her age', but has denied having plastic surgery.

The 82-year-old has responded to fans on her Instagram page who have suggested she's had plastic surgery.

“I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t want to look my age,” she said on her podcast The Martha Stewart Podcast.

She was talking to her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Dan Belkin, who revealed what work Martha has had done.

"When I see your Instagram, one of the trolls that you get is, ‘Tell us who your plastic surgeon is,’” Belkin said. “And I end up telling a lot of people, there wasn’t a plastic surgeon. It’s just minimally invasive things for a long time in a really thoughtful, excellent way.”

He told how Martha has “biostimulatory fillers” in her cheeks and jaw, laser treatments for sun damage, and skin tightening procedures.

He also revealed how they had "tried" Botox on her upper face but that had "not gone well.” He's since used neurotoxins instead, which are injectables that relax facial muscles and smooth wrinkles.

Martha complimented Dan on his work.

“I have a nice neck for my age,” she said. “And a nice jawline. My jaw looks good.”