Mark Ruffalo receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mark Ruffalo has been honoured with his very own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The four-time Oscar nominee welled up as he took to the podium at his presentation ceremony.

“I'm so moved,” he admitted. “I'm so grateful for this...It's very humbling for me. I've been standing here in tears.”

Mark grew reflective as he looked back on his early years trying to make it as an actor.

"My grandmother used to send me $20 a week in an envelope with a note that said 'I believe in you. Stay put. You can do this,'" he recalled.

And he had words of encouragement for young actors wondering if they have a shot.

"There's nothing that's difficult in life that isn't in some way worth it,” Mark said.

“Whether you make it or not, nothing worth a God damn in life is easy. So hang on!"

Jennifer Garner was also on hand to offer some words of wisdom, with Mark’s 13 Going On 30 co-star praising his ability to build a community within Hollywood.

"The real success is in how thrilled and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you,” she said.

“Every time your name is called, Hollywood takes a deep collective breath and says OK, the good and right thing has happened.”