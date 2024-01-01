Joy Behar slams Queen Elizabeth II over King Charles III illness

Joy Behar has come out swinging in defence of King Charles II.

The View co-host pulled no punches as she offered a feisty analysis of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, saying his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, should have withdrawn from duty sooner to give him more time in the role.

“Poor Charles,” Joy ranted, after hearing the news of Charles’ sad cancer diagnosis, adding that he had waited “so long” before ascending the throne.

Joy went on to complain that the late Queen Elizabeth “was in the position for 70 years, you know, and the longest reign. I think that she could have used some term limits”.

Joy said she felt Charles should have been able to take on the monarchy sooner.

“It’s like, why not step down and let Charles have his day in the sun?” she argued.

“The poor guy, he finally gets to be king, and now he has an illness. That doesn’t seem fair. There’s something wrong about it.”

Charles, 75, was crowned in May 2023, seven months after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died at 96.

Buckingham Palace released news of his condition on Monday.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”