Former Nickelodeon stars lift the lid on alleged on-set abuse

A docuseries shines a light on former child stars’ abuse allegations.

True crime network Investigation Discovery (ID) has released the trailer for its new programme Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – and it includes some explosive allegations.

Featuring interviews with former child actors from hit Nickelodeon shows including All That and Zoey 101, the trailer claims the new show will reveal “the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s”.

Ex-Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider, the trailer suggests, oversaw a “toxic and dangerous culture” behind the scenes.

Press materials for the new docuseries allege he presided over "an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with underage stars and crew”.

Schneider, who worked for Nickelodeon from 1994–2018 was the brains behind many of the era’s biggest hits, including iCarly, Victorious, and Drake & Josh.

In 2018 he and Nickelodeon parted ways amid media reports he was difficult to work with.

The New York Times later reported Schneider was “prone to tantrums and angry emails”, with Schneider telling the outlet in 2021 that he merely had “high standards”.

"I couldn't, and I wouldn't have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I'd mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors," he said.