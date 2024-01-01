Dwayne Johnson in talks to reprise Moana role

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Maui in Disney's 'Moana' sequel.

The animated blockbuster - which was released in 2016 - starred the wrestler-turned actor and Auli?i Cravalho (Moana) and a second movie was confirmed for November 27.

Although Deadline reports that the 'Black Adam' star, 51, is "close" to returning as the tattooed demigod, it remains unknown if Cravalho will voice the lead role again.

The publication claims she is in talks with the studio, but they are not as advanced as Dwayne's.

Cravalho, 23, previously said that she was done with the role.

She wrote on social media in May: "I'm truly honoured to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honour our incredible Pacific people's cultures and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representations to come. Mahalo."

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement this week: "'Moana' remains an incredibly popular.

"We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November.”

The project was originally set to be a TV series, but Iger was so impressed with the footage that the decision was made to go with a feature film theatrical release.

Disney added that the sequel will take fans on an "expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers."

The studio teased: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Music will come from duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, alongside Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, who worked on the original film, with Dave Derrick Jr. set to direct.

However, Lin-Manuel Miranda - who penned classic tracks 'How Far I'll Go' and 'You're Welcome' for the first movie - is not set to write new songs for 'Moana 2'.

The upcoming sequel is separate from Disney's planned live-action remake, which will see Dwayne reprise his role as Maui.

Cravalho won't be bringing the character to the screen in the live-action project.

She previously wrote on Instagram: "I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.

“I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength.”