Sean Durkin addresses The Iron Claw being 'left out' this awards season

The Iron Claw writer/director Sean Durkin has admitted "it doesn't make sense" that his movie has been "overlooked" this awards season.

During Thursday's episode of the Inside Total Film podcast, The Iron Claw director reacted to the movie's lack of awards nominations.

"(Awards are) not something that I really think about when making (movies). I'm very focused on the making," Durkin said. "The reaction has been so overwhelmingly positive, both from critics, audiences. It's done extremely well in the U.S. at the box office.

"So, there's all these positives, and that's all great. Awards stuff starts to come out and the film is overlooked, then it starts to eat at you a bit. Because it doesn't quite make sense. Like, if you compare it on quality, on every level, it doesn't make sense that it's left out."

The Iron Claw tells the story of the Von Erich wrestling family and stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James and Harris Dickinson.

It was named Best Ensemble and one of the year's Top 10 Films by the National Board of Review and nominated by several critics' associations, however, it was not recognised at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAGs or BAFTAs.

Durkin added that Efron should have at least been nominated for his portrayal of Kevin Von Erich.

"You put Zac up against any performance of the year, it doesn't make sense," he reiterated. "But, look, I've been there before, I'll be there again. It's all part of it."

The Iron Claw was released in U.K. cinemas on Friday.