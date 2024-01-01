Jennifer Lopez reveals advice Ben Affleck gave her about This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the advice Ben Affleck gave her while she was writing her upcoming visual project This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

The multi-hyphenate has written, produced and starred in a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, which will be released on 16 February.

During a press conference on Thursday, the singer/actress opened up about the advice she received from her husband, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, when she doubted her abilities to create the project.

"I was like, 'I don't write, I don't do this.' He was like, 'You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are,'" Jennifer recalled, reports People.

JLo, 54, and the Argo director tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021. The duo previously dated in the early 2000s but split days before their wedding in 2004.

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, directed by Dave Meyers, serves as a visual companion to her album This Is Me...Now, which will also be released on 16 February.

Elsewhere in the press conference, the On the Floor hitmaker explained the reasoning behind releasing the film alongside her new album.

"I went in the studio and I made this album, and when it was done, I just thought to myself, there's more to this story," Jennifer stated. "There's something bigger I want to do with this music. I don't know exactly what I want to do, which is kind of why I think we created something that hadn't really been done, because it didn't fit into any one specific category. Not quite a film, not quite a video, but a story nonetheless, something very original."

Affleck appears in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, which will premiere on Prime Video, alongside the likes of Sofía Vergara, Keke Palmer and Post Malone.