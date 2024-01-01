Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' additional damages in Mirror hacking case

Prince Harry has been awarded "substantial" further damages in his hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The Duke of Sussex was awarded $180,000 (£140,600) in damages in December after a judge ruled he was the victim of phone hacking by the newspaper group.

At the time, the judge ruled that 15 of the 33 articles submitted by his legal team were "the product of phone hacking... or the product of other unlawful information-gathering".

During a hearing in London's High Court on Friday, Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne, said the newspaper publisher had agreed to settle the remaining parts of the royal's claim and pay damages and costs.

According to BBC News, MGN executives will make an interim costs payment of around $504,000 (£400,000), with further costs to be assessed.

Reading a statement from Harry outside the court, Sherbourne said, "Everything we said was happening at Mirror group was in fact happening, and indeed, far worse as the court ruled in its extremely damning judgement."

He then named former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan, claiming he "knew perfectly well what was going on".

"Even his own employer realised it simply could not call him as a witness of truth at the trial," he continued. "His contempt for the court's ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgement."

The British royal added that his "mission" to fight the press continues, saying, "I believe in the positive change it will bring for all of us. It's the very reason why I started this, and why I will continue to see it through to the end."

A MGN spokesman said in a statement, "We welcomed December's judgment that gave the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago. Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid compensation."

Harry, who is based in California, was not present at the hearing. He made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors event in Las Vegas on Thursday, shortly after quick solo trip to London to visit his father, King Charles III, following his cancer diagnosis.