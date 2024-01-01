Terry Crews responds to Trevor Noah's Taylor Swift Grammy joke

Terry Crews has responded to a joke that Trevor Noah made at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The 55-year-old actor and former American football player has insisted he was not bothered after Trevor, who hosted the ceremony for the fourth year in a row, put him "on blast".

During Sunday's Grammys, Trevor poked fun at the amount of camera time Taylor gets when she attends her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games.

As part of the joke, the comedian defended the hitmaker, pointing out that she doesn't control the cameras during the games.

"I'm gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I'm going to cut the cameras to someone who plays football," Trevor said, before the cameras panned to a surprised Terry.

In a new interview with People, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said that while it was a "shock" to be the butt of the joke, he didn't mind.

"Believe you me, it was the shock of my life. First of all, you don't want to mess up. I don't want to spill a drink on Beyoncé... I'm like don't step on Babyface's toes, please!" Terry said of the big night.

He continued, "All I want to do is just enjoy the show and not mess up. Then Trevor puts me on blast in front of billions of people, but it was an honour."

When asked if he and Taylor later discussed the joke, he replied, "Not at all... I left it alone."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor praised Trevor for his performance as the host.

"Trevor didn't insult anybody, he was the perfect host," Terry said. "I see him hosting the Oscars really soon. I think that that's the next step for him 'cause he is killing it as a Grammys host. He's amazing!"