Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello settle divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have settled their divorce amicably, six months after they split.

The couple separated in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.

They married with a pre-nup in place which means both Sofia, 51, and Joe, 47, will get to keep the assets they accumulated individually over the course of their marriage, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Because they both waived any right to alimony, neither of them will pay spousal support.

Joe is now dating actress Caitlin O'Connor, 34, and Sofia is reportedly seeing Dr Justin Saliman.

The Modern Family star recently revealed why she and Joe split.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she told Spanish publication El País. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

Sofia is already mum to a 32-year son from her first marriage.