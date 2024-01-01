NEWS King Charles III attends church for the first time since cancer diagnosis Newsdesk Share with :





King Charles III made his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis by attending church near his Sandringham estate on Sunday.



Walking beside Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church near the Norfolk royal residence where he has been recuperating following treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. He also waved to well-wishers and smiled while greeting the Reverend Canon Paul Williams, rector of Sandringham, ahead of the service.



The appearance came a day after he spoke out for the first time since revealing his cancer, expressing thanks for the messages of support he has received.



In a message, he wrote: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."



The 75-year-old monarch also expressed his hope that some good would come of his health battle in helping others facing cancer.



"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," he explained.



Expressing his gratitude to doctors and nurses, King Charles added: "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."



Charles started his treatment in London on Monday, and on Tuesday flew to Sandringham with Queen Camilla.



Buckingham Palace hasn't disclosed what sort of cancer he has, but it's known not to be prostate cancer. It's not known whether he will need to return to London for further treatment.

