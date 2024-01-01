Blackpink's Lisa to make acting debut in The White Lotus season 3

Blackpink singer Lisa has been cast in the third season of The White Lotus.

The Thai rapper/singer will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, in Mike White's comedy-drama series, which is set to begin shooting in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand this month, according to Variety.

While the exact plot of the season is being kept under wraps, it will once again follow a group of guests and employees at a White Lotus resort.

Lisa, 26, joins returning cast member Natasha Rothwell and fellow newcomers Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood and Leslie Bibb.

Lisa isn't the first member of the K-pop group to venture into acting; her bandmate Jennie made her debut in The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp last year.

In addition to Blackpink, Lisa released her solo tracks, Lalisa and Money, in 2021, and established her own management company named Lloud Co. earlier this month.

Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season of The White Lotus, told The Hollywood Reporter in December that she "gasped out loud" when she read the scripts for season three.

"I've read all the scripts and I can't say anything but I will say it's going to blow people's minds. I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat," she said.