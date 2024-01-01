Dakota Johnson clarifies recent comments about The Office

Dakota Johnson has admitted she could have expressed her recent comments about The Office better.

During a recent interview, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress revealed that she hated her time as a guest star in the season finale of the workplace sitcom in 2013 and considered it "the worst time of (her) life".

Dakota, 34, was asked to address the "uproar" over her comments in a conversation with Extra on Monday.

"Oh God, is there uproar about that? That just happened. Oh God, what did I say? Every time I open my mouth... Yeah, I said it was like the worst time of my life," she replied.

When asked if she would like to clear up her remarks, she responded, "I was such a huge fan of The Office. I still am, so I was, like, so excited to be there on set and I think I could have said it better, but it was their series finale so they didn't really care that there was, like, some new person on set. I was so excited to be there, and I ended up just being in the background of, like, every scene."

The Madame Web star expressed similar sentiments on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this month.

At the time, she explained that she filmed the episode for two weeks but was "barely in the f**king show", her co-stars were sad because it was the last one, and no one was interested in her being there.

"There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years," she added. "Some people didn't speak to each other. And I'm coming in like, 'So excited to be here!' No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f** k."