Beanie Feldstein recalls embarrassing moment from her wedding day

Beanie Feldstein has recalled an embarrassing moment from her wedding day.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night, the actress revealed details of her wedding to Bonnie-Chance Roberts, which took place in May 2023 in the Hudson Valley, New York.

"I was so calm," Beanie remembered of the special day. "I just got to look at her and hear her vows, and it was perfect."

The Booksmart star then shared that she had an embarrassing encounter with one of her now-wife's friends as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

Beanie explained to the chat show host that she had forgotten to close the curtains while getting ready.

"I'm hunched over, butt-naked and I look up like this, like a gremlin in the night, and Bon's friend Abby is standing in the glass door," the actress recalled with a laugh. "I've never screamed so hard in my entire life."

Beanie humorously added, "Because this is the worst way you want anyone to see you, let alone if you're butt-naked on your wedding day. So Abby really gave me fright. But other than that it was perfect."

Elsewhere in the interview, Beanie said that actor and singer Ben Platt performed her and Bonnie-Chance's first dance song, James Taylor's Something in the Way She Moves.

"It was just Ben's buttery voice, accompanied by James and Bon, and we danced - it was so nice," the 30-year-old shared.

Beanie and Bonnie-Chance met on the set of the 2019 comedy film How To Build A Girl, and announced their engagement in June 2022.